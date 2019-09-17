Play

Griffin didn't catch his only target in Monday's loss to the Browns.

The Jets deployed two below-average quarterbacks -- Trevor Siemian (ankle) and Luke Falk -- in Week 2, but Griffin's results (3-10-0) weren't any better with Sam Darnold (illness) under center in Week 1. Griffin will need to gain chemistry with Falk during this week's practice to have any offensive upside in Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories