Griffin (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.

Like many Jets, Griffin came down with an illness last week but still suited up this past Sunday against the Dolphins. However, he lasted just three offensive snaps before suffering a game-ending ankle injury. With a short turnaround to the team's next contest Thursday at Baltimore, Griffin is in a tough spot to be active Week 15, which could result in increased usage for fellow tight ends Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco.

