Griffin (ankle) anticipates a six-month recovery timeline for the surgery he had last week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin is unlikely to participate in the early portion of the offseason program but could get back on the field before training camp. He mentioned that the ligament damage he suffered was so significant that his rehab timeline actually would be shorter if he had simply broken his ankle. While that doesn't sound especially promising, the Jets will give Griffin every opportunity to work his way back to full strength, having signed him to a three-year, $9.6 million extension in November. He'll turn 30 in January and may need to compete with soon-to-be 24-year-old Chris Herndon (ribs) for the starting job in 2020.