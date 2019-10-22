Jets' Ryan Griffin: Fades back into obscurity
Griffin caught a one-yard pass on two targets in Monday's 33-0 loss to New England.
Griffin has operated as the Jets' No. 1 tight end all season with Chris Herndon suspended to start the year and now battling a hamstring injury, but Griffin has just nine catches through six games to show for all that playing time. With Herndon expected back possibly as soon as Week 8 against the Jaguars, Griffin shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7.
-
Best Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB Preview: Waiver adds and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...