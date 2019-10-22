Griffin caught a one-yard pass on two targets in Monday's 33-0 loss to New England.

Griffin has operated as the Jets' No. 1 tight end all season with Chris Herndon suspended to start the year and now battling a hamstring injury, but Griffin has just nine catches through six games to show for all that playing time. With Herndon expected back possibly as soon as Week 8 against the Jaguars, Griffin shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories