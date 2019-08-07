Jets' Ryan Griffin: Favored to start Week 1
Griffin is listed second on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart behind Chris Herndon, who is suspended for the season's first four weeks, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Griffin is the most experienced tight end on the roster with 77 NFL appearances under his belt, and the former Texan has drawn praise from new coach Adam Gase. With his minor throat injury in the rear view mirror, Griffin will look to hold off camp challenges from rookie Trevon Wesco and some blocking specialists like Daniel Brown and Eric Tomlinson. If he's successful, Griffin should open the season as the starter while Herndon serves his suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...