Griffin is listed second on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart behind Chris Herndon, who is suspended for the season's first four weeks, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Griffin is the most experienced tight end on the roster with 77 NFL appearances under his belt, and the former Texan has drawn praise from new coach Adam Gase. With his minor throat injury in the rear view mirror, Griffin will look to hold off camp challenges from rookie Trevon Wesco and some blocking specialists like Daniel Brown and Eric Tomlinson. If he's successful, Griffin should open the season as the starter while Herndon serves his suspension.