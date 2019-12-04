Play

Griffin will miss Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old still has plenty of time to shake of the illness return to health before Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Griffin has emerged as a low-end TE1 in many fantasy leagues, scoring eight or more PPR points five of the past six weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories