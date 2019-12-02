Griffin caught five of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Griffin recorded his third game with at least five catches this season, all of which have come in the past five games. New York couldn't get into the end zone in this one, so the tight end's modest touchdown streak came to an end at two games. Given the lack of quality alternatives in the position, Griffin should be in the TE1 mix when the Dolphins come to town in Week 14.