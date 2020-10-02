site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Ryan Griffin: Gets first catches of season
Oct 2, 2020
Griffin caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos.
Griffin made his first catches of the season after failing to record one over the first three games, but none of his receptions went for more than four yards. The backup tight end continues to serve predominantly in a blocking role.
