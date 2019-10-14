Griffin caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

The yardage was a season high for veteran tight end, while the TD was his first of the year. Griffin has led an uninspiring group of Jets tight ends through the first five games, but his role figures to shrink once Chris Herndon (hamstring) is ready to join the lineup.

