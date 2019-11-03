Jets' Ryan Griffin: Has TD overturned
Griffin caught six of eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Griffin appeared to come down with his third touchdown in the last two games late in the first half, but the would-be two-yard score was ruled incomplete on replay. Chris Herndon (hamstring) is getting closer to rejoining the team on the field and was actually active for this one but didn't get into the game. Once Herndon returns to game action, Griffin will fall off the fantasy radar, but it's not clear if that will happen by the Jets' Week 10 meeting with the Giants.
