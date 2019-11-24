Play

Griffin signed a multi-year extension with the Jets on Saturday.

Griffin is coming off a five-catch, 109-yard performance last week against the Redskins and will now spend a few more seasons in New York. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it's a three-year extension and could be worth up to $10.8 million, and it also includes $4 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old has started all 10 games this season and has 25 catches for 269 yards and four touchdowns, and he's take full advantage in the absence of Chris Herndon (ribs, suspension).

