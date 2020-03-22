Griffin (ankle) had his option for 2021 picked up by the Jets on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old had 34 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns through 13 starts before going down with the ankle injury in early December, and it appears the Jets are happy to keep him around for the next couple years. Griffin subsequently underwent surgery and is in the midst of an expected six-month recovery, so he should be healthy for the beginning of training camp.