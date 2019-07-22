Griffin (groin) signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Griffin was waived by the Texans in May following an April arrest on charges of vandalism and public intoxication. The case was later dismissed, and Griffin now lands with the Jets. With top tight end Chris Herndon suspended the first four games of the 2019 season, Griffin is facing a prime opportunity carve out a role in Gang Green's offence.

