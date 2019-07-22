Jets' Ryan Griffin: Lands in New York
Griffin (groin) signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Griffin was waived by the Texans in May following an April arrest on charges of vandalism and public intoxication. The case was later dismissed, and Griffin now lands with the Jets. With top tight end Chris Herndon suspended the first four games of the 2019 season, Griffin is facing a prime opportunity carve out a role in Gang Green's offence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...