Griffin caught his lone target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Griffin's disappearance coincided with Chris Herndon's return from a hamstring injury. While Herndon was quiet himself with just one catch for seven yards, Griffin's value should remain asymptotic to zero as long as Herndon's healthy.

