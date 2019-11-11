Griffin is expected to serve as the Jets' starting tight end Week 11 against the Redskins after teammate Chris Herndon was diagnosed Monday with a fractured rib, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Though he didn't definitively rule Herndon out for the season, coach Adam Gase noted that the tight end would likely be out for "an extended period of time" as a result of his latest setback on the health front. Before moving into a more reduced role while Herndon made his season debut in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants, Griffin had played at least 84 percent of the snaps in each of the Jets' preceding eight games. Griffin proved to be little more than a marginal fantasy option during that stretch, however, totaling only 19 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets.