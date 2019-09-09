Griffin caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Griffin was the only tight end to earn a target with Chris Herndon (suspension) sitting out the first of four games, but the former Texan wasn't much of a difference-maker. Running back Le'Veon Bell and slot receiver Jamison Crowder vacuumed up most of the work underneath.

