Jets' Ryan Griffin: Non-factor in opener
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
3:43 pm ET 1 min read
Griffin was not targeted in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.
With Chris Herndon healthy, Griffin has been relegated to backup tight end duties. Herndon had six catches in Buffalo and will be the only tight end seeing significant attention from quarterback Sam Darnold as long as he's on the field.
