Griffin (ankle) will be held out of practice Tuesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Griffin played only three snaps on offense before departing the Jets' Week 14 matchup with the Dolphins, the result of an ankle injury. The issue hasn't allowed him to practice yet this week and appears to be threatening his status for Thursday's game at Baltimore. If he's among the team's inactives, Griffen will yield TE reps to a combination of Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco.