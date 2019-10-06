Play

Griffin caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

Griffin has failed to seize the opportunity while Chris Herndon served a four-game suspension, totaling only five catches for 17 yards in four games as the starting tight end. He should fade even deeper into obscurity when Herndon's return pushes Griffin down to the No. 2 role.

