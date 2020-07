Griffin has been placed on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Griffin continues to recover from an ankle procedure, but once he's healthy, the 30-year-old will look to secure his role in the Jets' passing game. The looming return of Chris Herndon limits Griffin's fantasy upside heading into the 2020 season, but when pressed into expanded duty last year, Griffin put up a 34-320-5 stat line in 13 games.