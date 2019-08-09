Griffin failed to haul in his only target in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

The veteran tight end will likely become more involved as the preseason unfolds. Starter Chris Herndon was eligible to play in this one even though he'll be suspended for the first four games of the regular season, and he caught a 32-yard pass on the opening drive. Griffin is still the favorite to hold down the No. 2 spot at this point.

