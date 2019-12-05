Play

Griffin (illness) will return to a limited practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Griffin sat out practice Wednesday, so his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the tight end will head into the weekend listed as questionable, or free from a Week 14 injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories