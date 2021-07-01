Griffin and Tyler Kroft received reps with the No. 1 offense during mandatory minicamp while Chris Herndon (hamstring) struggled to pick up the offense, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Griffin was limited to nine catches for 86 yards in 15 games last season, but the starting role at tight end appears to be wide open entering training camp. Herndon started last year and remains the favorite to do so again in 2021, but the playbook struggles are notable after posting a disappointing season. Griffin could find himself with a larger role this season if he performs well during training camp and the preseason.