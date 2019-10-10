Griffin is expected to remain the Jets' starting tight end Sunday against the Cowboys with Chris Herndon (hamstring) trending toward an inactive status, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

With Herndon missing the Jets' first four games while serving a suspension, Griffin has been the clear leader of a tight-end room that also includes Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco. Unfortunately, Griffin hasn't been able to extract much value from the top role, hauling in only five of seven targets for 17 yards and no touchdowns despite playing more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps in every game. Herndon's impending return was expected to send Griffin back into a limited reserve gig, but the former suffered an injury in practice Oct. 4 that is expected to keep him out for at least another game, if not two. Griffin's run as a starter will thus get extended, but his middling production to date suggests there's little fantasy upside to be had, even with franchise quarterback Sam Darnold (illness) returning from a three-game absence this week.