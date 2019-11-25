Griffin caught all three of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Griffin only scored seven touchdowns in six seasons with the Texans, but he now has five touchdowns with the Jets in 2019, including four in the past five games. Given his productivity in green and white, it's no surprise the team opted to ink the 29-year-old tight end to an extension Saturday. Griffin's touchdown in this one came from one yard out on a beautifully designed play that had quarterback Sam Darnold look right before coming back left to Griffin with no Raiders on that side of the field.