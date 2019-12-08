Play

Griffin (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Griffin is out there if you need him this week and figures to see his share of targets Sunday, coming off a Week 13 effort against the Bengals, in which he hauled in five of his seven looks for 30 yards. In his two outings prior to that, Griffin found the end zone in back-to-back contests, while overall he's made five trips to the end zone through 12 games.

