The Jets (ankle) activated Griffin from the active/PUP list Saturday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Griffin took the practice field for the first time in training camp, as he was recovering from a December ankle injury. It looks like Chris Herndon will secure the No. 1 tight-end job, but Griffin is a steady backup and produced a 34-320-5 line with Herndon out of the picture last year.