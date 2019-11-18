Griffin converted all five of his targets into receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 11 win over the Redskins.

Griffin was a deep target all game, as four of his five receptions went for more than 15 yards. His long catch of the day went for 48-yards when Sam Darnold found him wide open along the sideline. Just one play later, he hauled in a 16-yard pass to find the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season. Given Chris Herndon's (rib) placement on injured reserve, Griffin should be in a good position to serve as the team's top receiving tight end option for the remainder of the campaign. He'll also have a strong matchup in Week 12, with the team traveling to Cincinnati.