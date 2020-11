Griffin caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Griffin was the only Jets tight end to draw a target in this one, as nominal No. 1 tight end Chris Herndon remains stuck on one catch over the past four games. The position hasn't been featured much despite all of New York's injuries at wide receiver, and with the team's receiving corps finally healthy, Griffin and Herndon will likely continue to battle for scraps moving forward.