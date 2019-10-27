Jets' Ryan Griffin: Two-TD game out of nowhere
Griffin caught all four of his targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.
Griffin posted his best game of the season, highlighted by a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a three-yard score in the third to bring his season touchdown total to three. He followed up the latter score with a two-point conversion. This was a nice performance, but Griffin still figures to be relegated to a backup role once Chris Herndon returns from his hamstring injury, which could be as soon as Week 9 in Miami.
