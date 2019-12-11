Griffin (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Griffin is nursing an ankle issue suffered during Week 14's win over the Dolphins. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity leading up to Thursday's tilt against the Ravens, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Jets will operate with Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco at tight end Week 15.