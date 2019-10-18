Jets' Ryan Kalil: Dealing with shoulder injury
Kalil won't practice Friday due to a shoulder injury Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Kalil suffered the injury during Thursday's practice and is now receiving treatment for the issue. The veteran center may not be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots, depending how his shoulder responds to the treatment.
