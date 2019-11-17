Play

Kalil (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kalil was set to miss his third straight game Sunday against the Redskins and will now be sidelined for the rest of the season. Jonotthan Harrison should remain the starting center for the remainder of the season in New York.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories