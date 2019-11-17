Jets' Ryan Kalil: Done for season
Kalil (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kalil was set to miss his third straight game Sunday against the Redskins and will now be sidelined for the rest of the season. Jonotthan Harrison should remain the starting center for the remainder of the season in New York.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 11 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...