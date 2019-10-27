Kalil (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter. As long as Kalil is sidelined, Jonotthan Harrison will take over as the team's starting center.

