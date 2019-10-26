Kalil (elbow) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Kalil was injured during this past Monday's loss to the Patriots, but he elevated to a full participant for Friday's practice and is good to go. He'll snap the ball for Sam Darnold against the Jags.

