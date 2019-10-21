Kalil (shoulder) will play in Monday's tilt against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.

Kalil injured his shoulder at Thursday's practice and was subsequently labeled questionable on the Jets' injury report. He has now been deemed good to go, and should take on his usual role as the starting center barring any setbacks.

