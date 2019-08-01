Jets' Ryan Kalil: Steps out of retirement
Kalil signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kalil announced his intention to hang up the cleats after Carolina's regular-season finale in 2018, but his stint with retirement didn't last long. The veteran center, who played the previous 12 seasons with the Panthers, was evidently coaxed back into action by the Jets. Kalil will spend the 2019 season working to protect second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
