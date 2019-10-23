Play

Darnold (toe) will be limited to individual drills Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Darnold had a toenail removed following Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots, adding injury to insult in the aftermath of an 86-yard, four-pick performance. He'll open Week 8 as a limited practice participant, seemingly on track to get the start Sunday in Jacksonville.

