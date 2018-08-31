Jets' Sam Darnold: All but assured of Week 1 start
Coach Todd Bowles hasn't officially named a starter, but ESPN.com's Rich Cimini has no doubt Darnold will get the nod Week 1 in Detroit.
With Teddy Bridgewater traded to New Orleans on Wednesday and Josh McCown starting Thursday's preseason finale against Philadelphia, the Jets haven't exactly made an effort to hide their intention of starting Darnold. The team still hasn't actually come out and said it, but there's a consensus among Jets beat reporters that a decision has already been made. Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News and Brian Costello of the NY Post agree with Cimini that all signs point to Darnold getting the Week 1 start.
