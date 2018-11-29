Jets' Sam Darnold: Another limited practice
Darnold (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
While it doesn't appear Darnold took a major step forward in his recovery from the right foot strain after he was limited for the second straight day, the fact that he was able to participate in back-to-back practices offers hope he might be available Sunday in Tennessee. Because Darnold hasn't appeared in a game since Week 9, the Jets may want to see the rookie put in a full practice Friday before signing off on his return. Josh McCown (back/hand) was also limited in practice for the second straight day, but his health appears to be on less shaky ground than Darnold's heading into the weekend. McCown would draw a third consecutive start if Darnold isn't cleared to play.
