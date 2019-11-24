Darnold completed 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders. He also rushed four times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

For the second time in three games, Darnold kept the ball on an option play near the goal line for a rushing score, with this one coming from four yards out in the second quarter. His first pass of the second half went 69 yards to Braxton Berrios, and Darnold tossed a one-yard touchdown to Ryan Griffin on the next play before adding another one-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson to cap the following drive. With 608 yards and a 6:1 TD:INT through the air plus a rushing score in the past two weeks, Darnold has worked his way onto the Week 13 QB1 radar given his juicy matchup against the 0-11 Bengals.