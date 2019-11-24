Jets' Sam Darnold: Back-to-back stellar showings
Darnold completed 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders. He also rushed four times for 16 yards and a touchdown.
For the second time in three games, Darnold kept the ball on an option play near the goal line for a rushing score, with this one coming from four yards out in the second quarter. His first pass of the second half went 69 yards to Braxton Berrios, and Darnold tossed a one-yard touchdown to Ryan Griffin on the next play before adding another one-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson to cap the following drive. With 608 yards and a 6:1 TD:INT through the air plus a rushing score in the past two weeks, Darnold has worked his way onto the Week 13 QB1 radar given his juicy matchup against the 0-11 Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...