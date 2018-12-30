Darnold completed 16 of 28 passes for 167 yards while adding a 28-yard carry and losing a fumble in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England. He finishes the season with 2,865 passing yards and a 17:15 touchdown to interception ratio.

Darnold ends his up-and-down rookie season on a down note, though the 28-yard rush was the longest of his career. He should undoubtedly return as the Jets' starting quarterback next season, and the team has oodles of cap space and a high draft pick to surround Darnold with more talent, as the poor play around him noticeably took a toll on the third overall pick's numbers.