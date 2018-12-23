Darnold completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns while rushing three times for four yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.

Darnold extended wide receiver Robby Anderson's touchdown streak to three games with a 33-yard connection in the second quarter, then added a five-yard score to Chris Herndon and a 20-yarder to Elijah McGuire, both in the third. Unfortunately for the rookie third overall selection, this career-high performance in the passing yards category was wasted by New York's undisciplined defense, as the Jets' 16 penalties for 172 yards helped keep the Packers in the game and spurred Green Bay's 24-3 run in the fourth quarter and overtime. Darnold threw for just 169 yards in the next game after topping the 300-yard mark back in Week 2, so he'll look to avoid a similar letdown in Week 17 against the Patriots.