Jets' Sam Darnold: Cleared for limited practice
Darnold (illness) will return to practice Wednesday, increasing his cardio activity, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Although he hasn't been cleared for contact, Darnold is taking a major step forward as he works his way back from mononucleosis, an illness that often causes fatigue even after other symptoms have diminished. Coach Adam Gase said the Jets could wait until Sunday morning to make a final decision on Darnold's availability for a 1:00 p.m. ET game in Philadelphia. The quarterback presumably will be listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
