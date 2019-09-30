Coach Adam Gase relayed Monday that Darnold (illness) has been cleared for non-contact drills and is ready to resume throwing, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

While that's a step in the right direction for Darnold, who has been dealing with a case of mononucleosis, Gase acknowledged that it's still a "question mark" with regard to the QB's chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles. Per Costello, Darnold is pressing to play in Week 5, but if he isn't cleared to play this weekend, Luke Falk would be in line to draw another start at QB for the Jets.