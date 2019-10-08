Darnold (illness) has received full medical clearance to resume playing and will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets had been optimistic that Darnold would be ready to go this past weekend for their eventual loss to the Eagles, but the quarterback ended up missing a third straight game after the team's medical staff ruled that he was at too much risk to play in the contest. With Darnold having since regained stamina following his bout with mononucleosis and earning clearance from doctors, he should take all the first-team reps in practice this week as he prepares for his first action since the season-opening loss to the Bills. Luke Falk will slide into the No. 2 quarterback role following a pair of starts.