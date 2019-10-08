Jets' Sam Darnold: Cleared to start Week 6
Darnold (illness) has received full medical clearance to resume playing and will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
The Jets had been optimistic that Darnold would be ready to go this past weekend for their eventual loss to the Eagles, but the quarterback ended up missing a third straight game after the team's medical staff ruled that he was at too much risk to play in the contest. With Darnold having since regained stamina following his bout with mononucleosis and earning clearance from doctors, he should take all the first-team reps in practice this week as he prepares for his first action since the season-opening loss to the Bills. Luke Falk will slide into the No. 2 quarterback role following a pair of starts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...