Darnold completed 24 of 38 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 35 yards in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.

Darnold led the Jets to a 22-19 lead with five minutes left in the game, but the defense gave back the lead and the young quarterback was unable to put together another scoring drive. It's only the third time this season Darnold hasn't thrown an interception and he looked quite poised despite Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon struggling on the ground with 25 carries for 55 yards. Additionally, the rookie quarterback didn't appear to show any ill affects from the sprained right foot that plagued him in recent weeks. A matchup with the Packers awaits the Jets in Week 16.