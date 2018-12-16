Jets' Sam Darnold: Comeback bid falls short
Darnold completed 24 of 38 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 35 yards in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.
Darnold led the Jets to a 22-19 lead with five minutes left in the game, but the defense gave back the lead and the young quarterback was unable to put together another scoring drive. It's only the third time this season Darnold hasn't thrown an interception and he looked quite poised despite Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon struggling on the ground with 25 carries for 55 yards. Additionally, the rookie quarterback didn't appear to show any ill affects from the sprained right foot that plagued him in recent weeks. A matchup with the Packers awaits the Jets in Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...