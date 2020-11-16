Darnold (shoulder) said Monday that he's "very confident" he will retake the field before the end of the 2020 season, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Darnold is nursing an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, the severity of which will cause him to sit out Sunday's game against the Chargers. That will represent Darnold's second straight missed game and his fourth absence of the year. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes that the Jets don't consider Darnold a candidate for IR and that the team has labeled him week-to-week. In the meantime, Joe Flacco will command the Jets' offense.