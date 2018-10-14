Darnold completed 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts. He added eight yards on six carries.

Darnold piled it on the Colts late in the first half, finding Terrelle Pryor in traffic for a seven-yard touchdown. Darnold was without one of his favorites, Quincy Enunwa, for much of the game, but adjusted by turning to the likes of Pryor and Jermaine Kearse. After three straight games completing 50 percent or fewer of his passes, Darnold topped 62 percent for just the second time this season. He next gets a Minnesota defense on Sunday that has had its struggles defending the pass.