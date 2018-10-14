Jets' Sam Darnold: Continues to heat up
Darnold completed 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts. He added eight yards on six carries.
Darnold piled it on the Colts late in the first half, finding Terrelle Pryor in traffic for a seven-yard touchdown. Darnold was without one of his favorites, Quincy Enunwa, for much of the game, but adjusted by turning to the likes of Pryor and Jermaine Kearse. After three straight games completing 50 percent or fewer of his passes, Darnold topped 62 percent for just the second time this season. He next gets a Minnesota defense on Sunday that has had its struggles defending the pass.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...