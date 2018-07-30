Jets' Sam Darnold: Contract impasse ends
Darnold is poised to end his contract holdout, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Per the report, the rookie signal-caller -- who was not in attendance when the team began training camp Friday -- is expected to be at the Jets' facility Monday. Darnold's deal is in line to slot in as a four-year contract worth $30.2 million. Now that he's in the fold, the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft is slated to compete with fellow quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. For now, McCown tops the depth chart, as the Jets do not intend to hurry Darnold's development, but given the rookie's lofty draft status, it's only a matter of time before he ascends to the team's starting role.
